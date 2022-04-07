Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on XHR. StockNews.com downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $17.87. 8,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,874. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XHR. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

