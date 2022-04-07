Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $710,000 Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,594,420. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.06. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $93.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 33.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

