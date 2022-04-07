ichi.farm Market Cap Reaches $1.14 Million (ICHI)

ichi.farm (ICHI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00046465 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.58 or 0.07377273 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,523.11 or 0.99789876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00051238 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

