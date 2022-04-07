Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 44,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $4,443,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 181,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $989,000. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.09.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $459.39. The company had a trading volume of 41,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $421.56 and a 200 day moving average of $375.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company has a market capitalization of $122.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

