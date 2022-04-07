Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Down 7.9%

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.61 and last traded at $19.94. 58,792 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,808,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average is $17.91. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $207,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 33,862 shares of company stock worth $475,490 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,902,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 61,464 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $3,155,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

