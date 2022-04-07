Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $22.61 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $22,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,531,000 after acquiring an additional 57,658 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 22.2% during the third quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 59,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after buying an additional 10,833 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $177.94. The company had a trading volume of 26,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,220,309. The firm has a market cap of $164.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $161.04 and a 1 year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

