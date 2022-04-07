Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 2,975 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,903.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 384,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,626,000 after acquiring an additional 376,992 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,111,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 266,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,769,000 after purchasing an additional 183,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,276,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,696,000 after buying an additional 81,665 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOT traded down $3.58 on Thursday, reaching $218.87. The company had a trading volume of 205,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,747. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $198.63 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

