Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 37 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $410.88. 1,558,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,844. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $398.50 and its 200-day moving average is $432.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $359.40 and a 12-month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.57.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

