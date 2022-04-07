Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,930,000 after buying an additional 40,857 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,048,000 after buying an additional 48,378 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,798,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $289.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $224.77 and a one year high of $333.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.60%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

