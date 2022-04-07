Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 47 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 538 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,467,370,000 after acquiring an additional 164,781 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after acquiring an additional 295,602 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,775,818,000 after acquiring an additional 59,977 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,999,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,618,280,000 after acquiring an additional 120,868 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,950,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,591,832,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.45.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $6.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $489.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $138.42 billion, a PE ratio of 62.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $563.11. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.66 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

