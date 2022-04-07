Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 241 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SCHW. Bank of America began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.39.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $472,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $5,404,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 635,585 shares of company stock worth $57,204,925 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.39. The company had a trading volume of 49,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,800,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $63.46 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $144.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.40 and a 200-day moving average of $83.74.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

