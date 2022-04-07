SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,443,000 after acquiring an additional 811,220 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,718,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 549,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 372,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,844,000 after acquiring an additional 58,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 292,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,363,000 after acquiring an additional 13,130 shares in the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $343.82. The stock had a trading volume of 65,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,780,730. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $322.68 and a fifty-two week high of $369.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $343.82 and a 200-day moving average of $350.17.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

