Xponance Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 7,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $683,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $131.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.73 and a 200-day moving average of $153.64. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $117.05 and a one year high of $209.00. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.49, a P/E/G ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.42.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

