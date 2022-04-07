AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,399 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $15,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 648.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 48,693 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 52.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 32,052 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 7.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMSF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $49.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.51. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $67.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is 36.58%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

