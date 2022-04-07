Cwm LLC Invests $2.21 Million in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 21,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Duke Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 11,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $115.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.61. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $115.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DUK. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

