Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $769,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $362,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 37.5% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.29.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $182.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $182.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.16 and its 200-day moving average is $167.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

