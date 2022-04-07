Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $769,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $362,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 37.5% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $182.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $182.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.16 and its 200-day moving average is $167.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.