DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 19.5% Lower This Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 7th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $3.67 million and approximately $1,012.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000421 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000086 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009208 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00010275 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,664,315 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ONIONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.