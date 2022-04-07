Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Tops $0.0009

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $147,711.22 and approximately $21,809.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00046259 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.56 or 0.07364746 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,384.84 or 1.00019363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00050854 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

