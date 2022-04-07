AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.39

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$29.39 and last traded at C$29.25, with a volume of 262858 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.79.

ALA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on shares of AltaGas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.39.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of C$8.23 billion and a PE ratio of 35.11.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.53 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.9700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.90%.

AltaGas Company Profile (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

