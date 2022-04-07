ParkinGo Market Cap Hits $1.82 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $2,934.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0900 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,384.47 or 1.00018522 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00062681 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00027332 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002067 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ParkinGo

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

