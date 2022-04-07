PolkaWar Price Tops $0.11 (PWAR)

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 7th. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaWar has a market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PolkaWar has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PolkaWar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00046259 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.56 or 0.07364746 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,384.84 or 1.00019363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00050854 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 85,822,168 coins and its circulating supply is 30,572,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PWARUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PolkaWar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaWar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.