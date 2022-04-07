Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $513,000 Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $657,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Stryker by 11.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 618 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 31.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Stryker by 12.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker stock opened at $268.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.47. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $236.09 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $101.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on SYK. BTIG Research cut their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.09.

Stryker Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.