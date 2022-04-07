Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 62,453 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 62,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,975 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,124,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,136,000 after purchasing an additional 540,360 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 413.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 598,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,778,000 after purchasing an additional 482,328 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,505,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,841,000 after purchasing an additional 370,081 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $73.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.18. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.26. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $73.64.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

