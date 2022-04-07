State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in WestRock were worth $7,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in WestRock by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 53.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WestRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

WRK opened at $46.61 on Thursday. WestRock has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.96%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRK. Bank of America cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

