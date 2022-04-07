State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $7,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FND has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.93.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $82.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.87. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $79.38 and a one year high of $145.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.07.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

