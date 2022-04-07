Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 974 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 53,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.01. The company had a trading volume of 174,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,719,459. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $77.89 and a twelve month high of $87.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.79 and its 200-day moving average is $83.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.