Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,593,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,224,000 after buying an additional 453,158 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,868,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,161,000 after purchasing an additional 119,062 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 342.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 126,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,219,000 after purchasing an additional 98,271 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,405,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,247,000 after purchasing an additional 77,172 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $2.39 on Thursday, reaching $158.94. 3,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,708. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.18. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $150.13 and a 1-year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

