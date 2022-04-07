Palisade Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 21.3% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 407,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after buying an additional 71,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,934. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.11. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $59.17 and a 52 week high of $81.73.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.92 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,643,031.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.83.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

