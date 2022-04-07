Palisade Asset Management LLC Invests $208,000 in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 23,875.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Graham by 67.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 40.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Graham by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 63.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graham in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE GHC traded down $9.17 on Thursday, reaching $596.50. The company had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $593.80 and its 200 day moving average is $595.13. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $547.75 and a 52-week high of $685.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $862.93 million during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.05%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.58 per share. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

