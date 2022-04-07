Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$122.70.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TIH. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Toromont Industries to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$113.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$120.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

In other news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.50, for a total transaction of C$95,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,312,325. Also, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$114.50, for a total transaction of C$1,145,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,076,085.50. Insiders have sold a total of 27,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,100 over the last three months.

TIH traded up C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$118.59. The stock had a trading volume of 42,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,061. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$112.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$110.65. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of C$96.31 and a 52 week high of C$120.82.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.11 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 4.9300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.00%.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

