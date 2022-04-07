Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 107.50 ($1.41).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of LON:MARS traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 77.80 ($1.02). The company had a trading volume of 1,045,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,851. The stock has a market cap of £493.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03. Marston’s has a 12 month low of GBX 63.19 ($0.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 79.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 77.39.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

