Palisade Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Hubbell by 1,077.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 591,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,868,000 after buying an additional 541,253 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Hubbell by 3,086.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,438,000 after buying an additional 345,468 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Hubbell by 261.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 270,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,817,000 after buying an additional 195,347 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Hubbell by 7.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,118,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,787,000 after buying an additional 152,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hubbell by 285.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 166,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,138,000 after buying an additional 123,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,283. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.76 and a 1 year high of $212.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.03.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 57.69%.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.00.

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

