Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,576 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,604 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $23,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Griffin Securities dropped their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Europe dropped their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.85.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,940 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $202.86. 37,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,632. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.29 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 91.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

