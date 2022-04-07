Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 40,981 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 637,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 40,981 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $24,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Enbridge by 84.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.77.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,980. The company has a market cap of $92.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.46. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.42.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

