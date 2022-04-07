HGK Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,272 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 288.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

FLWS stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.74. 717,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,519. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average is $23.49. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $38.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $828.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.68.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.36 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile (Get Rating)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.