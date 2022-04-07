Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 12,354 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,354 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of SiTime worth $17,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SITM. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in SiTime by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 2,422.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,887,000 after acquiring an additional 121,765 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the third quarter valued at $1,164,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,657,000 after purchasing an additional 253,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.83.

In other news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 657 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $170,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 250 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total value of $58,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,264 shares of company stock worth $9,008,934 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SITM traded down $1.72 on Thursday, reaching $203.41. 2,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,070. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 140.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.17. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $75.81 and a 12 month high of $341.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.04.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

