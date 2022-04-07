20,000 Shares in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1,311.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VOD traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $16.80. 212,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,693,923. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $20.36.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($3.02) to GBX 225 ($2.95) in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

