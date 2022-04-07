Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Gap Down to $17.27

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.27, but opened at $16.85. Olink Holding AB (publ) shares last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 1,054 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on OLK. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61.

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $43.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

