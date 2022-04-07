Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.22)-$(0.20) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.20). The company issued revenue guidance of $607-615 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.17 million.Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.220-$-0.200 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:CXM traded up $1.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,858. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36.
Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $228,198.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 111,597 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 442,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after buying an additional 105,776 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 94,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 466.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 87,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.01% of the company’s stock.
Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.
