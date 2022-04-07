MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Gap Down to $81.26

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $81.26, but opened at $78.98. MasTec shares last traded at $79.51, with a volume of 1,320 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
MasTec Company Profile (NYSE:MTZ)
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
