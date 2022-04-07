MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Gap Down to $81.26

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $81.26, but opened at $78.98. MasTec shares last traded at $79.51, with a volume of 1,320 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,481,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,876,000 after acquiring an additional 265,159 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,707,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,460,000 after buying an additional 3,030,445 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $231,287,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,438,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,750,000 after buying an additional 25,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,226,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,153,000 after buying an additional 207,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

