Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Gap Up to $4.67

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.67, but opened at $4.86. Genius Sports shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 70,365 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.93.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

The company has a market cap of $850.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 225.61% and a negative return on equity of 52.87%. The company had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $922,000. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 5.1% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 487,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,104,000 after buying an additional 23,570 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the third quarter worth $93,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the third quarter worth $1,441,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 30.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.