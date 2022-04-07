Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Kjersti Wiklund Acquires 1,500 Shares

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) insider Kjersti Wiklund acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,495 ($32.72) per share, for a total transaction of £37,425 ($49,081.97).

Spectris stock traded up GBX 17 ($0.22) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,501 ($32.80). 436,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. Spectris plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,371 ($31.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,167 ($54.65). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,906.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,413.08. The company has a market cap of £2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 8.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 48.80 ($0.64) per share. This represents a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Spectris’s previous dividend of $23.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SXS shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,980 ($52.20) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,380 ($57.44) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.46) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,702 ($48.55).

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

