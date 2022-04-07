Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Down 7.8%

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $245.02 and last traded at $255.15. 443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,192,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.53.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 942.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

About Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

