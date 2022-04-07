Insider Buying: Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) CEO Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) CEO Geoffrey C. Gwin bought 200,000 shares of Eastside Distilling stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $196,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of EAST stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,843. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.90. Eastside Distilling, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $4.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastside Distilling by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. The company provides rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Tequila brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name; and whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand.

