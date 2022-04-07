Insider Buying: Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) CEO Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EASTGet Rating) CEO Geoffrey C. Gwin bought 200,000 shares of Eastside Distilling stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $196,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of EAST stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,843. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.90. Eastside Distilling, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $4.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastside Distilling by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. The company provides rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Tequila brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name; and whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand.

