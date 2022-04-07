Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Shares Gap Up to $9.21

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.21, but opened at $9.50. Celularity shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 1,381 shares traded.

CELU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29.

Celularity ( NASDAQ:CELU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.28. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celularity Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celularity by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celularity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Celularity during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celularity during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celularity during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic T cell therapies. It operates through Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. Its lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T therapy, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell to treat HER2+ gastric cancer; and APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of crohn's disease.

