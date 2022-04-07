Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Shares Gap Up to $13.56

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.56, but opened at $13.95. Mercer International shares last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 1,397 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on MERC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mercer International from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercer International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.04. The company has a market cap of $912.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. Mercer International had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $518.96 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mercer International Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,252.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 429,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 92,282 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 52,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

