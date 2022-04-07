Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Down to $9.45

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.45, but opened at $9.00. Frontline shares last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 257,155 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Frontline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.35.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -176.40 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.01.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontline during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Frontline by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Frontline by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 352,631 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 57,353 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Frontline by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. 20.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Frontline Company Profile (NYSE:FRO)
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
