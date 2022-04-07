Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Gap Down to $31.79

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.79, but opened at $30.56. Donnelley Financial Solutions shares last traded at $31.19, with a volume of 453 shares traded.
DFIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.
The firm has a market cap of $984.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.09.
In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $625,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after buying an additional 1,330,408 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $41,965,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $30,492,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 546,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,762,000 after buying an additional 314,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6,054.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 154,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 152,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:DFIN)
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
