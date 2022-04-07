Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Gap Down to $31.79

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.79, but opened at $30.56. Donnelley Financial Solutions shares last traded at $31.19, with a volume of 453 shares traded.

DFIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $984.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.09.

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The business had revenue of $232.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.03 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 43.83%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $625,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after buying an additional 1,330,408 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $41,965,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $30,492,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 546,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,762,000 after buying an additional 314,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6,054.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 154,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 152,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:DFIN)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

