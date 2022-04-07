Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.600-$6.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.10 billion-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.000-$6.000 EPS.

CPRI traded down $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $46.29. The company had a trading volume of 59,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,257. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.90. Capri has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Capri will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. OTR Global downgraded Capri to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.32.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Capri by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,264,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Capri by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 872,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,647,000 after acquiring an additional 114,137 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Capri by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 354,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Capri by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Capri by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

