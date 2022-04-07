Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.360-$-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $114.50 million-$115.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.91 million.Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Asana stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,600,627. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.29. Asana has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.09.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 158.77% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Asana will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Asana in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Asana from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.54.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $336,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.88 per share, for a total transaction of $14,470,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,000,000 shares of company stock worth $284,687,500 and sold 67,172 shares worth $3,506,757. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,394,000 after acquiring an additional 903,307 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Asana by 621.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,177,000 after acquiring an additional 877,373 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,437,000 after acquiring an additional 234,892 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,724,000 after buying an additional 135,135 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after buying an additional 28,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

